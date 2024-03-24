Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $121.69. 805,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,300. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

