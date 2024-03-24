Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.11. 3,444,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,679. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.