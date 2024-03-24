Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vistra by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vistra by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $3,703,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of VST traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.09. 5,790,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $69.27.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
