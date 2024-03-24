Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 359,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,809 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

SYLD stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.