Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target to $18.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,196,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867. Company insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

