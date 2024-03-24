Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 634,749 shares of company stock valued at $59,381,690. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$100.79 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$69.09 and a 12-month high of C$100.89. The company has a market cap of C$107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.0704125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.54%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

