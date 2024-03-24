Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,945 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,889 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after purchasing an additional 136,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 845,944 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,149. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

