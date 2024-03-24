Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

GTLB stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $4,139,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,281 shares of company stock worth $50,845,009. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth about $7,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 72.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 61.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

