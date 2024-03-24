CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) versus MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Head to Head Comparison

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MeiraGTx and CARGO Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 CARGO Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 303.56%. CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

This table compares MeiraGTx and CARGO Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -599.47% -114.33% -42.56% CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and CARGO Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $14.02 million 29.13 -$84.03 million ($1.47) -4.33 CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CARGO Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.