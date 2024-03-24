Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $387.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $390.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

