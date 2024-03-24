Carlson Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,137 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after purchasing an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $164.58. 920,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.22.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

