Carlson Capital Management Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.93. 1,440,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

