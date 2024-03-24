Carlson Capital Management Invests $225,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 247,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,264 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

