Carlson Capital Management Makes New $335,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

NVS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.23. 657,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.