Carlson Capital Management Sells 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day moving average is $483.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.14 and a twelve month high of $634.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

