Carlson Capital Management Takes $203,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after acquiring an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after buying an additional 302,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,039,000 after buying an additional 699,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,757. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $86.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

