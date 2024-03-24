Carlson Capital Management Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $85.54. 1,128,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,804. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.