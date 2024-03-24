Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Decreased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

