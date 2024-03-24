Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. American Express Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

