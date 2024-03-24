CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $255.67 on Friday. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $256.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
