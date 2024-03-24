CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.53 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $58.53 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00026972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,767.66 or 0.99754034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012184 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00148569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07111866 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,834,248.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

