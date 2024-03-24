CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.19 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $58.19 million and $2.63 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007519 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,393.88 or 1.00026950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012187 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00148657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07111866 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,834,248.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

