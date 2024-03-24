Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

