Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Centene by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after acquiring an additional 85,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

