Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $10.22 Average PT from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chegg has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $804.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

