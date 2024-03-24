Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

