Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

