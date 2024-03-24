Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.64.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Shares of CHWY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.