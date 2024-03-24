Chia (XCH) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chia (XCH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Chia has a market cap of $423.52 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be purchased for $41.64 or 0.00063709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,170,110 coins and its circulating supply is 10,169,904 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

