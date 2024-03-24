CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 273 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

