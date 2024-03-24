CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $17.23 on Friday, reaching $824.83. 615,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,152. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $803.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.