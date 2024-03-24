CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

BK traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

