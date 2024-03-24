CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,842. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

