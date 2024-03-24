CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $706,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 87,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.33 and its 200 day moving average is $381.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

