CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $278,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

