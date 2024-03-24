CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,466 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

