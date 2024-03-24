CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 312 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. 37,281,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,887,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

