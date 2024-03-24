CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,261 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.10. 1,011,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,635. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.