CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 213 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

