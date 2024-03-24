CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 50 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.38. 1,149,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.