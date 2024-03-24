CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 7,362 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2,311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,697,000 after buying an additional 578,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in CarMax by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

View Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,304. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.