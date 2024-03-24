CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. 5,802,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,872. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

