CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. 4,434,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.