Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $255.51 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.