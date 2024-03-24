CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.37 and traded as high as C$17.51. CI Financial shares last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 336,946 shares trading hands.

CIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.35.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5732218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

