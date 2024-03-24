CIBC Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

TSE BDGI opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.73. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.55 and a 12 month high of C$50.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

