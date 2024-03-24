Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

