Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $51.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

