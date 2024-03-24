Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Boston Properties accounts for 1.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE BXP opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
