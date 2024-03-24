Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,265,233.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 672,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,265,233.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,916,774 shares of company stock valued at $290,705,144. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $33.57 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.00 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

